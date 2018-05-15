The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help locating a missing Germantown man.

Police say Chein Ngo Chaing, 53, was last seen by family members at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday May, 15 when he left his Fountain Club Drive home on foot.

Chaing is an Asian man, approximately 5’10” tall and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Chaing was last seen wearing a blue Nike pullover sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was wearing red, white and black-colored tennis shoes.

According to a police report, Chaing is without his medication and police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chein Ngo Chaing is asked to call the 24-hour police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

