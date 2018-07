DC police is looking for 22-year-old DuJuan Hinson who went missing on Thursday, July 19.

He was last seen in the 3300 Block of Dubois Place in Southeast, D.C. Police say he may be in need of medication.

Hinson is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 5’11” in height and 160 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a National “W” tattoo on the arm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, a blue Dallas Cowboy hat and grey New Balance shoes.

