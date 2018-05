DC police is looking for 14-year-old Carmen Waters, who was last seen in the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast, on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Carmen is described as a black female, with a medium complexion. She is 5’6” in height, and 105 pounds with brown eyes and faded brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt, gray sweater and black and tan tennis shoes.

Please call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

© 2018 WUSA