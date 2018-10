MPD is looking for 14-year-old Sade Prince. She was last seen in the 4400 block of Banks Place, Northeast, on Saturday.

Sade Prince is described as a black female, with a dark complexion. She is 5’5” in height, and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red strip on the sleeve and blue jeans.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

