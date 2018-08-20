HARRISONBURG, Va. – Nearly two weeks after a Virginia girl and her grandmother were reported missing, Harrisonburg Police have canceled the Amber Alert for the 12-year-old.

Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, of Harrisonburg, Va., were last seen on August 5 in the 2800 block of South Main Street with Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol.

All three were believed to have been in Sariol's vehicle which was involved in a fire on I-66 in Warren County on August 6. The car was entirely engulfed and is since a loss.

On August 7, police arrested Sariol, who police believed to have abducted them.

According to police, the Alert must be canceled after a period of time due to policy. However, Angie and her grandmother are still missing.

Angie is a Hispanic female with long, curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1”, and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, black leggings-style pants and white sandals.

Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and a black skirt.

Police continue to follow up on leads in this case.

Anyone with immediate information as to their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. All other information and tips can be submitted through HPD’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

