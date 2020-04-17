WASHINGTON — The United Way of the National Capital Area has partnered with Windows Catering and is providing 8,000 meals to front line hospital personnel in medical facilities across our region.

Windows Catering CEO Andrew Gerstel says it all started with a Windows Catering customer who made a $100,000 donation to the United Way and asked the United Way to give the money to Windows Catering so it could get its people back to work.

Gerstel said, "So, we had a very good client of ours who is looking to land a charitable donation and because of our 20-year history with United Way we thought it was a natural fit and they have great reach into the community. This is really lifted the spirits of our team that has been certainly a great byproduct of this whole fund and experience.”

To donate to United Way NCA Emergency Assistance Fund click here

Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area says now more than ever, the organization is mobilizing communities, convening like-minded groups, and working to be the catalyst to fill community needs during these unprecedented times.

Rosie Allen-Herring said, "One of the things that had come to our attention was that the first responders really needed meals and that was a way for us showing our appreciation for those who are in our hospitals in our clinics that are truly first liners.”

Gerstel said, "It's been a terrific partnership...you know just to pull up to the hospital and meet all the people, the administrators, the doctors, the janitorial services, volunteers, they kept on saying smile with your eyes...it was very rewarding across-the-board."

Allen-Herring added, "We want to get this partnership going and we’re really grateful for the donors that have come in trusted united way with their dollars.”

The United Way of the National Capital Area way says it has 1.1 million in pledges, it's received about $575,000 but there are 2.1 million in requests for help already.

