STAFFORD, Va. — Today we’re giving a shout to some amazing neighbors in Stafford, Virginia

Gleason Durham was excited about his sixth birthday party, but the outbreak put the brakes on his party plans.

So, his sweet friends and neighbors in the Embery Mill neighborhood sprang into action surprising Gleason with a birthday parade.

Gleason’s parents Jeanne and Brent Durham say they live in “the best neighborhood ever.”

Thank you everyone who helped pull this off.

Gleason Durham at home

Durham Family

We love you float

Durham family

