Hundreds of local non profits to receive part of nearly $800K

WUSA9 partnered with United Way of the National Capital Area for its 8th annual Do More 24 to help families in our community.

WASHINGTON — We live in a kind and generous community.



While COVID 19 has changed the way we live, it hasn’t changed the way we give.



On May 5th WUSA9 partnered with with the United Way of the National Capital Area for this year’s “Do More 24.”

"We’re so excited about what the work will mean for the many families in need," said Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO of United Way NCA.

United Way NCA moved up its Do More 24 campaign, the region’s largest day of online giving this year so it synced up with #GivingTuesdayNow, a global movement for generosity as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

"We believe given the crisis we are in and the vulnerabilities and volatility that is there that it’s going to be needed more than ever this year alone,"she said.

"It really is about how many more people we can get engaged with the needs of the community," said Allen-Herring.

WUSA9 and United Way NCA would like to thank the more 5,000 people who stepped up to make an impact for more than 200 non-profit in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.