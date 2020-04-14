WASHINGTON — Jamie’s husband Daniel is a volunteer EMT with Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad.

When the coronavirus hit, her family wanted to support first responders with healthy meals.

Edwards said, "So we kind of came up with this idea of having local residents contribute towards helping their local favorite restaurants and then intern those restaurants helping to feed the first responders of the area."

Restaurants like Black Salt, Lupo Verde, Two Amy's, Bistro Aracosia jumped on board. She says they cut their prices in half and donated free meals.

"It’s been this incredible loop of generosity," said Edwards.

When Jamie learned Elena Tompkins was doing something similar and running FeedTheFight.org, she joined in.

Edwards said, "We have six fire houses in rotation BCCRS, Glen Echo, Palisades Engine 29, Cabin John #10, Cabin John #30 and station 26 in Bethesda. So it is really grown, and we feed at least two fire houses a week lunches and dinner seven days."

This week, FeedTheFight.org hit 10,000 meals delivered.

Edwards said, "It feels really good to be a part of it. You feel like you were doing something I mean it sounds cliché but $15 is not too small of amount it will feed a first responder for one meal a day or more. One hour of your time, I mean every single thing adds up and it’s really getting everybody through this I think people are happy to help."

