BETHESDA, Md. — In neighborhoods all over our area people are sticking teddy bears in their windows so kids can do “bear hunts” during their walks.

When Tara Swaminatha’s family of four realized they didn’t have any teddy bears in the house, they found a way to step up the game.

Swaminatha said, "So, I looked through my daughter Molly and son Arin’s stuffed animal collection and realized we didn’t have any teddy bears and we had lots of different types of animals so those might be fun to put in the window. So, I was setting up the animals in the window and I realized it sort of look like and I spy or a what do you see display. So, I took them all out on the front porch and eventually we had maybe about 40 animals."

She made a list and put a poster board down at the sidewalk.

"You know I see the same families walking around the neighborhood multiple times a day with little kids and I would imagine people with the youngest kids were thankful that those of us with slightly older kids recognize in some sense that we have it easier," she said.

