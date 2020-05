There's good stuff happening in our communities so we're highlighting good people doing great things.

BETHESDA, Md. — It's been one heck of a week for Margie Hackett of Bethesda, MD.

She's a nurse at Suburban, and it's nurses week.

She's a mom of three, last Sunday was Mother's day and it's was her birthday!

Friends and family helped surprise Margie with a birthday parade.