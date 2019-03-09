OXON HILL, Md. — Miatta Brooks-Carter and other teachers at Glassmanor Elementary were getting classrooms ready for a new school year when WUSA9 caught up with them.

"I’m really excited, working on my classroom now," said Brooks-Carter. "Basically over here we have reading and writing. And over there I’m going to do a little library."

According to a recent survey, 94% of public school teachers like Ms. Brooks-Cater spend their own money on supplies.

"What do you want your kids to feel when they walk into this room," asked WUSA9 anchor Lesli Foster.

"Just warm," said Brooks-Carter. "This is home."

Ninety percent of the students at Glassmanor Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland receive free and reduces meals; 75% of the students are English learners.

Last year, the U.S Department of Education found on average, teachers spend $479 of their own money each year on supplies.

"Right and there are a lot of teachers here feeling the same way," Brooks-Carter said. "We spend a lot of money to get them ready and make it inviting."

"So you always take such great care of your kids here but we have someone who wants to do good for you," said Foster.

“Hi Ms. Brooks Carter, I'm Steve Osborne, the General Manager at Pohanka Automotive and I need to give you a hug.”

"We wanted to give tribute to all the teachers and students today," Mr. Osborne said. "We have some backpacks filled with all types of school supplies."

"Thank you," Brooks-Carter said. "And the kids will enjoy them and they will be ready for the school year."

"The Pohanka Autogroup is very thankful to you and all the teachers every where and all the students. Just have a phenomenal great year," Osborne said.

Traci Brown, the principal at Glassmanor Elementary added, "We are so thankful. They know how important it is for them to have a good start to the school year. Especially a school like our where we have families that have needs."

"The kids will be excited," Brooks-Carter said. "We will call them and tell them to come and get backpacks."

