'Striving for better'| DC middle school students need uniforms, mentors

“It’s unfathomable what some of our kids face on a daily basis, from waking up, some of them being hungry,” said Smith.

Most of the students live within a five to seven blocks of the school and very few of them have left the area. Many of them wake up without their parents being home.

Smith said they have the responsibilities of adults thrust upon them. Some of his students have to get their siblings dressed and out to school before they even make it there.

“Our students come to school with baggage,” said Kramer counselor Tysheka Duffy.

All of these challenges make it tough for students to make it to school on time and stay focused when they get to class.

Mark Estep tells WUSA9 Anchor Lesli Foster about his journey.

“To go to school I have to, um, drop my little brother off.”

“Does that make you late to school sometimes?” asks Lesli.

“Sometimes,” said Mark.

Tyanna Williams knows what that’s like too.

“I have to ride the bus, and then I have to wait for my cousin … he goes here too. And then we walk to school together,” said Tyanna.

Lesli talked with Ferrell Moon about what he has to do to get ready for school each day.

“So you are responsible for making sure your sister gets to school before you even come to school?” asked Lesli.

“Yes,” said Ferrell.

Lesli wondered, “What’s that like?”

“I just have to look out for my little sister, because it’s a lot of stuff going on in the community and I don’t want nothing to happen to her.”