Interfaith Works gets $1,500 donation to help support Rockville flood victims

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old man was found dead after several residents were forced to evacuate their flooded homes at two apartment complexes in Rockville early Wednesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Public Information Officer.

The person who died was at Rock Creek Woods Apartments. An additional resident was unaccounted for Wednesday but was located safe and unharmed Thursday. Officials said the resident was out of state at the time of the floods.

Rock Creek Woods Apartments was one of two complexes that flooded in the area Wednesday morning. Officials said 50 apartments in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway were damaged due to flooding. Montgomery County fire officials said four buildings were impacted at this complex and about 150 residents are displaced.

Gas was turned off in the building, as was the electricity on the terrace level. Red Cross officials responded to the scene to help displaced residents. Three people were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was also transported with minor injuries, officials said.

More than 150 people are suddenly homeless in Montgomery County after yesterday’s floods.

Like many of you, @wusa9 knew we wanted to help our community when they need it most.

If you want to help too, @InterfaithWorks is accepting donations and extending its hours.

Interfaith Works is a non-secular interfaith nonprofit coalition of more than 165 affiliated congregations. On Thursday, they worked together to meet the needs of the poor and homeless in Montgomery County. Nearly 70,000 residents are living below the federal poverty line in Montgomery County, and 19,952 of these residents are children.

“We've seen such a significant outpouring of support from the community, the moment people heard that there was a flood," Interfaith Works CEO Courtney Hall said. "They jumped and wanted to find out exactly how they could help. We began getting calls mid-day, particularly from the county, asking if we could step in and help the families, if we had anything to distribute. And of course, we did."

If you want to help, Interfaith Works is looking for basic necessity items for the people who just lost everything. They're accepting clothing (all ages) towels, blankets and other basic household items.

The Interfaith Works Clothing Center is located at 751 Twinbrook Parkway, Rockville, MD 20815. You can also donate monetarily to Interfaith Works here.

Donation Hours

Tuesday 9 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday 9 am to 4:30 pm

Thursday 9 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday 9 am to 2 pm

*The Clothing Center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day