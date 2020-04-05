Legal Counsel for the Elderly helping seniors during pandemic. Want to help?

You can help Legal Counsel for the Elderly and hundreds of other non-profits through United Way National Capital Area's Do More 24.

WASHINGTON — We know many of you are looking for a way to give during this pandemic, so we’ve partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for their 8th annual Do More 24. It’s a way to help families right here in our community through hundreds of non-profits.

For more than 60 years, the AARP has been educating, serving and fighting for older Americans.

In 1996, AARP launched an affiliate program, Legal Counsel for the Elderly to help D.C.’s elderly live with dignity and assurance knowing that they are not alone.

If you’d like to help support the Legal Counsel for the Elderly “Do more” on this Giving Tuesday -- click here.

The Legal Services Network provides free legal services to those in need, empowering, defending and protecting low-income seniors – which is more important than ever during this pandemic.

The non-profit helps fight and prevent evictions, foreclosures, help get Social Security, Medicare and Veteran benefits and more.

LCE participant Jalil Hameen Mutakabbir said, "With the help of the legal counsel for the elderly. I was able to bring about some changes that improve the quality of life for assisted living residence."

She added, "Having a source that you can rely on that’s in your corner to advocate for me means a lot. One way that legal counsel for the elderly is unique is that that they provide services for free,” she said.