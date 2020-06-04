VIRGINIA, USA — Music is powerful tool. It can inspire you, move you and even help reduce stress. And for a local group of young performing artists, at this moment in their lives, producing quarantine serenades has become their lifeline.

Laurie Nelson is an artist, opera singer and local voice coach in Northern Virginia.

She owns NM Productions, a performing and visual arts company in Northern Virginia.

Nelson wanted an outlet so her students could continue moving forward with their artistic endeavors during this outbreak and that’s when "Quarantine Serenades" was born.

The YouTube Quarantine Serenades Playlist is here.

"We were looking for ways for our students to continue to move forward with their artistic and endeavors and it made sense to start a series for them to work with in a virtual format," Nelson said.

August Vesilind - Nutshell; Alice in Chains - Junior @ W.T. Woodson, Fairfax - Quarantine Serenade

She added, “We sent everyone a note saying follow your muse whatever is speaking to you right now because I feel like everybody’s a little traumatized and I wanted the kids to kinda get it out and express themselves.”

"It's really evolving into a series of videos student produce videos that are taking place on a virtual stage the kids are really getting into it, creating funny things curious things just heart wrenching things and they are learning a lot in the process they’re learning about producing videos," she said.

Nelson said, "The kids are really getting into it, creating funny things curious things just heart wrenching things. Right now, they are hanging onto it like a lifeline they just lost so much."

