WASHINGTON — We'd like tell you about a group of women and their children who started the Kindness Community group in Spring Valley

About 4 weeks ago, Kathleen, Kate, Janet, Mary and Anne started raising money, buying meals from restaurants and delivering them to area hospitals and nursing homes

Kate Fralin said, "So we decided that whenever there’s a need usually in a community it’s for food and comfort so that was our first thought and then our second thought was we were hearing about a lot of local restaurants and small businesses in our neighborhoods and otherwise that were starting to lay people off and they were desperately trying to stay open with take out so we thought it would be a nice combination of helping on both sides."

Kindness Community

Fralin says the response has been overwhelming and so far Kindness Community has donated meals to 21 hospitals and nursing homes in the Washington, DC area.

RELATED: We're all in this together: Quarantine Serenades

RELATED: We're all in this together: How to get and give help during the coronavirus outbreak

"Panera has gone to George Washington University hospital. We have done Potbelly which went to Suburban. We have done Pizza Paradiso quite a bit which is down the street and we've been able to supply food to the Stoddard Baptist nursing home. There's a Mexican restaurant called Los Cuates in Georgetown they delivered food for us to Georgetown hospital. Today’s Pizza down in Brookmont and we’ve delivered food to quite several times to Washington Hospital Center," said Fralin.

Kindness Community

She added, "But really it’s only through the generosity of people who have sent in checks and used our Venmo account that were able to do this and we are just we cannot thank the community enough."

Kindness Fund VENMO's account

Kindness Fund

Kindness Community

Kindness Community

Kindness Community

Panera delivered to GWU

Kindness Community

Kindness Community bought pizza from Pizza del Popolo and delivered it to Engine 29 in the Palisades

Kindness Community

Do you have a good news story?

Text the word TOGETHER to 202-895-5700 to submit your idea or learn more about groups we’ve featured.

Do you have a feel good news story? Text the word TOGETHER to 202-895-5700 to submit your idea or learn more about groups we’ve featured.

WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.