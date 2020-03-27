WASHINGTON — Today we’re giving a shout out to Emily, mom of two daughters, Camelia age 16 and Antonia age 10. They live in the AU Park, Tenleytown area in Washington DC.

Emily wanted to inspire the community to create a walk-able art exhibit for neighbors to enjoy.

So she posted a request on the Janney Elementary school list serve asking families to create and post art work in their front windows.

The idea spread on various other list serves, Facebook and even to friends across the county.

Thank you, Emily.

Art work create by Emily and her daughters aimed at inspiring others to do the same.

Emily D

Window art in a home in NW, DC

WUSA9

Window Art, NW DC

Andrew Marshall