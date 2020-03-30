WASHINGTON — Right now the news can feel overwhelming, but there's are a lot of great things happening too.

This article be a running list of some of the kind acts, selfless gestures and inspiring people going above and beyond to help their community.

Do you have a feel good or good news story? We’d love to hear about it.

Text the word "TOGETHER" to (202) 895-5700 to find out more.

Emily's Art: Mother of two inspires neighbors to create a window art walk.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.