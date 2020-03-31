FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Today’s feel good news comes from Ms. Annette Riddick from Prince George’s county, Maryland.

She 79 years old and lives in Fort Washington Manor.

Ms. Riddick wants to give a shout out to the Prince George’s Church of Christ.

She says they has been so loving to her and others during this outbreak saying they’ve called to check on her, are keeping her up to date with text message and even helped with groceries.

Ms Riddick says she is truly blessed.

