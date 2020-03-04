GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Cavanaugh Bell is a precocious 7 year-old known for his anti bullying activism in Maryland but now, he’s mobilizing a grassroots community outreach campaign he’s named Love is Greater than COVID.

Cavanaugh says he used $600 of his own money to make care packs and then he delivered them to seniors in the community.

Then Cavanaugh bought hot meals and delivered those too!

And he didn’t stop there. He just finished creating a community pantry.

Cavanaugh says his goal is to help one thousand people through the community pantry and we’d like to thank all the businesses who are helping with this campaign,

Buca Di Beppo, global Tier 1 Diverse Supplier, Taylor Distribution Group, LLC and Maryland-based basketball training academy, You Reach, I Teach.

You can find more details at Love is Greater than COVID and you can Request a care pack as well.

Cavanaugh hopes to raise an additional $25,000 to establish other kid-led care pack distribution sites in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta to ease the fears of the ever-evolving global health crisis.

