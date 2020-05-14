We're all in this together: Wider Circle's Virtual Race to End Poverty

We're highlighting good people doing great things in the communities, to hopefully make you smile and even inspire you to pass on the kindness.

BETHESDA, Md. — WIDER CIRCLE’S VIRTUAL RACE TO END POVERTY, MARK BERGEL.

Wider Circle is a non-profit located in Bethesda Maryland. It founder in Mark Bergel.

He said, “I meet moms everyday who would do whatever it takes to give their children a better life so my feeling about the people we serve are is again they are so tough."

Wider Circle's mission is to end poverty and provides programs and services to more than thirty thousand children and adults living in need in our area.

It’s annual Race to End Poverty is one of its big fund-raising events but with the outbreak, they moved it online.

Click here to register for the 2020 Virtual Race to End Poverty

You can run, walk, work out, and engage as a community as part of our 2020 Virtual Race to End Poverty.

The Race to End Poverty includes:

Weekly themes that tie into A Wider Circle's mission and programs

Bi-weekly workouts, designed by a fitness professional

Weekly challenges and trivia questions

Weekly challenges for individuals, families and groups

Weekend meditation/yoga focus

The event will culminate on May 16, National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day, when participants will virtually come together to run or walk a 1 mile or 5K distance.

Wider Circle will host a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate the month of exercise and action to end poverty, recognizing the fastest time, largest team, the team and individual who raised the most funds, and the team with the most members from different states.

Click here to donate to a Wider Circle

Bergel said, "And this horrible pandemic that we are all experiencing in different ways some directly some indirectly, but all of us via our connectedness as human beings this gives us something else to do with our energy and our bodies and our minds."

The virtual race is connecting families and friends from coast to coast.

So far, almost a thousand people from 34 states, DC have signed up and raised 70,000 dollars.

"I think there are some silver linings you know that are coming out of this and I hope one is that we have more engagement from people around the country and two hope to that we wake up to the big challenges faced by the people we serve," he said.

Bergel added, "These funds will go towards making sure that we serve better the people who are more at risk now and are who are suffering more now."

You can reach the Event Director at therace@awidercircle.org

