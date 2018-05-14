WASHINGTON -- “Impact: Give Back” is a partnership with the United Way of the National Capital Area to help raise money, so local non-profits can keep doing their good work.

RELATED: How to donate to Impact Giveback

Rain or shine, it'll be a great day to give at WUSA9. We'll be hosting a 24 hour event called "Do More 24" to help bring awareness to organizations in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. from 12 p.m. on May 17 to 12 p.m. on May 18, donors will be encouraged to give locally.

There will be live musical performances, food trucks, a phone bank, so you can literally give all night long. We'll be live on Facebook and on air throughout the 24 hours.

If you're free, please stop by, we're located at 4100 Wisconsin Ave. Northwest Washington, D.C. 20016. If you can't make it, then call in with your donation at 202-895-5560.

You can also donate to Impact:Giveback online, by clicking here.

Help IMPACT GIVEBACK Join us as we give back to local non-profits in the District, Maryland and Virginia who work nonstop to make our community a better place to live. To make a donation, click here or here

© 2018 WUSA