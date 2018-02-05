“Impact: Give Back” is a partnership with the United Way of the National Capital Area to help raise money, so local non-profits can keep doing their good work.

Help IMPACT GIVEBACK Join us as we give back to local non-profits in the District, Maryland and Virginia who work nonstop to make our community a better place to live. To make a donation, click here or here

If you’d like to make a difference for families in our area and contribute to Impact: Give Back, join WUSA9 and the United Way of the National Capital Area's Do More 24 event by donating here. Do More 24 brings the National Capital community together to focus on giving and building the strength of nonprofits.

To give, type the organization’s name in the “Find Your Cause” search bar. When your organization appears in the results, click on their profile and donate on their page.

Your donation is scheduled to be processed on May 17, during our 24 hours of giving. You will receive an emailed gift receipt when your credit card is actually charged.

