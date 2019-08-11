WASHINGTON — The United Soldiers and Sailors of America is collecting items and funding for Winter Survival Kits that will be given to homeless and at-risk veterans in our area. The kits will provide veterans with basic life essentials during the cold winter months.

You can help the USASOA make a powerful impact on the quality of life for our veterans by donating items for the Winter Survival Kits or volunteering to help build the kits.

If you want to donate items for the kits, the USASOA is holding its first collection event Nov. 11 at the Valor Brewpub at 723 8th Street, Southeast at 7 p.m.

Here are examples of some items you can donate:

Sleeping bags

Warm socks, gloves

Coats and sweatshirts

Toiletries

Non-perishable food items

7-11 gift cards

USASOA will be collecting items throughout the month of November and are asking for volunteers to help put the kits together on Dec. 2.

Here's where you can help build the Winter Survival Kits:

USASOA 700 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, D.C. Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m

Sign up here to volunteer for putting the kits together. Kids are welcome too!

Last year the organization put together more than 250 Winter Survival Kits for veterans and this year they want to double that number.

For the past five years, the Southeast D.C. based non-profit group has been dedicated to their mission statement of raising awareness for the needs of our ill, injured and wounded veterans and their families.

Helping is simple! For more information on how to donate and volunteer visit http://www.usasoa.org/events. Or you can make a donation here.

