A future garden is in the works at this DC school thanks to the WUSA9 Impact team. Here's how you can help

WUSA9's Impact Team partnered with DonorsChoose.org to fully fund a gardening tools project at Langdon Elementary School in D.C.

WASHINGTON — For public school educators, shelling out hundreds of dollars of their own money is a long-standing back-to-class ritual.

According to a recent survey, 94% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms with the necessary supplies and resources. On average, a teacher will shell out about $479, although 7% spent more than $1,000, according to the survey.

As children in our community head back to class, many teachers have needs their schools just can’t cover.



So WUSA9’s Impact team partnered with DonorsChoose to grant Little Wishes and help teachers like Ms. Janessa at Langdon Elementary School in Washington, DC.

WUSA9's Lesli Foster and Impact Team worked with the principal at Langdon to surprise Ms. Janessa and fulfill her DonorsChoose.org's Gardening and Nutrition project.

Principal Kemi Baltimore-Husbands says students bring life to the schools, brings joy to the educators and calls it the "Pride of Ward 5."

Principal Baltimore-Husbands said teaching is often done through passages in books and that doesn't always stick with some students so this garden will give students hands-on learning.

We surprised Ms. Janessa with a wheel barrel, and some gardening tools.

Ms. Janessa said she wanted her students to be able to explore nature. She said, I want them to "just learn about our planet Earth and things like that. They'll be excited to know, Oh, I'm the one who planted this. I'm the one who's making it grow."

Ms. Janessa believes good nutrition starts at a young age. She had reached out to DonorsChoose for the help, and through our partnership with them, we were able to fund her project to get her what she needs to start at garden near the playground.