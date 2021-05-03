DRAFT: Impact: Balancing a barbershop, a salon and saving a legacy during a pandemic

Meet Royette Smith, owner of Smith's Barbershop and Royality Hair salon and the legacy she's fighting to preserve.

GLENARDEN, Md. — For decades, the Smith family in Glenarden, Maryland has had a hand on the heads and hearts of people who call this tree lined community home.

It started long ago before the drumbeat of freedom extended to all in a Prince George’s County enclave.

It continued through the love of a Navy serviceman who realized the dreams of his ancestors and paved the way for generations to come.

You may have passed this little-known part of history on your drive from D.C. into Maryland and that's where Lesli Foster sat down with Royality Hair Salon owner, Royette Smith.

Smith sees the stress of our times, in the strands of her client's hair.

Especially, in her clients whose essential work has kept them on the frontlines of an ongoing battle.

She said, “When COVID first started it, my hair, was really suffering. Because it was, we worked a lot. And we very rarely had days off.”

Smith has had fewer heads to put her hands into these days.

COVID-19 shut down the salon for months and many of her clients were skittish about coming back.

“I feel extra special to be able to do her hair. And because she’s in the health industry, I want her to look good for her customers too,” she said.

Helping people look good is in Smith's DNA. Her father, Raymond Smith opened Smith’s Barbershop back in 1958. His life of serving others started in the Navy.

She said, “He was one of the only Black barbers in the Navy. So this is how the barber shop looked when him and his friends, you know, got together and tried to build the barber shop.”

Smith's Barber shop survived some turbulent times and changing demographics in our nation’s history.

It survived some turbulent times and changing demographics in our nation's history. Today, the storefront off Martin Luther King Junior Highway is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Glenarden, Md.

Smith said, "This is the chair where my Dad cut, here. He wanted to be in the front to be able to watch everything and be able to see everybody come in and out and this is where it started.”

Royette is fighting to keep the legacy, alive.

“Even though we don’t work full time, I still have to pay the gas, the electric, the water, to you know, keep everything on so that people can work,” Smith said.

When asked about the pressure of being a small business owner and employing people Smith said she cried at home a lot in the beginning "...because I really felt bad that my people couldn’t work.”

Smith received loans to stand up the businesses, but much of those funds went to keeping them sanitized.

But what keeps Royette coming back to this chair is the love of her craft and her family.

Smith said her enslaved grandmother once lived and labored at the Northampton Plantation Slave Quarters.

She made it possible for her son, Raymond to pursue his dreams.

Foster said, “Sounds like you don’t have a choice. You’re doing this not just for your Dad, but for your grandmother. You’re doing this for your ancestors. You’re doing it, because you are their wildest dream.”

Smith replied, “My Dad would want us to do this. He would want us to never give up.”

Smith added a restaurant to her father’s storefront and there’s now a memorial chair in sitting outside in his honor. She said she will never forget who made it possible for her to do what she does today.

She's confident businesses will thrive again when COVID is gone.

It survived some turbulent times and changing demographics in our nation’s history. Now, that storefront here off Martin Luther King Junior Highway is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Glenarden.

“This is the chair where my Dad cut, here. He wanted to be in the front to be able to watch everything and be able to see everybody come in and out and this is where it started” she said.

Royette is fighting to keep the legacy, alive.

She said, “Even though we don’t work full time, I still have to pay the gas, the electric, the water, to you know, keep everything on so that people can work.”

So, in the spirit of Impact, we teamed up with The Invisible Hand Foundation. They bring together donors who believe in giving anonymously to lift up people and change lives in our community.

Foster said to Smith, "So I want to introduce you to somebody. This is John Pierce. John, this is Royette Smith. And we told you about her incredible family story. And John Pierce is with the incredible organization The Invisible Hand Foundation."

Pierce said, "We lift people up over obstacles that are blocking a constructive path. We heard Covid has been a bit of an obstacle with you these days an so we wanted to present you with a little bit of help for your business to help lift you up over these hard times."

John Pierce is with The Invisible Hand Foundation and gave donated $2000 to help overcome obstacles.

The Invisible Hand Foundation hopes copycats will define their own mission and give back to the community anonymously.

Smith was overcome with tears of joy and said, "Thank you so much. Oh, this is wonderful. I didn’t’ know you were going to do this! I just want to thank you so much, this will really put to good use. It will help me pay the bills, help me keep the business afloat. Thank you."

"We know your story and how important he business has been for decades and it’s very important you overcome this obstacle and keep the business going," said Pierce.

Smith said, "Yes. Oh, this is wonderful. I didn’t expect this."

"It’s a good cry," Foster said.

Smith replied, "Yes. Oh Yes! It seems like I’m always fighting to get stuff done here and this is just wonderful. And its so helpful because of Covid it’s been hard. It’s been really, really hard. This is really wonderful and I thank you so much.