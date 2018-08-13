WASHINGTON -- We need your help to raise money for hygiene kits, books, uniforms and instruments to enhance the environment for students at four different schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Mario Loiderman and Buck Lodge Middle Schools in Maryland, Kramer Middle School in the District and Francis C. Hammond in Virginia have similar and different needs.

Each school needs hygiene kits, so the students don't have to worry about their cleanliness while trying to receive an education. If you'd like to purchase a kit, click here.

Mario Loiderman Middle School

This is a performance art based school. About 70 percent of the students live at or below the poverty line. In addition to the hygiene kits, they students need:

Instruments

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Buck Lodge Middle School

The school's motto is "Be a Hero." Ninety-four percent of the students live at or below the poverty rate. These students want to expand their "Hoop House" (greenhouse) into a business. They need:

Uniforms

Washer and dryer

Greenhouse supplies

If you'd like to donate, click here.

Kramer Middle School

At this school, 80 percent of the students live below the poverty line, 50 to 60 percent of their families are unemployed and 10 percent are homeless. The principal says many of the students have never left the five to six block radius of the school. They need:

Uniforms

Mentors who can commit for more than 6 months

If you'd like to donate, click here.

The WUSA9 Impact team works with the community to identify an issue and then find the solution. We can't thank you enough for your generosity to our students in our communities!

