“Impact: Give Back” is a partnership with the United Way of the National Capital Area to help raise money for local no-profits, so these groups can keep doing their good work and make a difference in your community.

Here are some of the non-profits we worked with and would appreciate your support.

Our Military Kids:

The organization located in McLean, Virginia helps children deal with the anxiety and stress of having a parent deployed with the National Guard or Reserve.

STORY: Deployed father: Va. non-profit helps sons cope with dad being away

Community of Hope:

Community of Hope is a place where residents in D.C.'s Ward 8 can get access to quality healthcare for their entire family.

STORY: DC non-profit 'changed my life' by providing quality healthcare in Ward 8

Good News Community Kitchen:

The Good News Community Kitchen delivers 4,000 meal-to-go kits a year to five Title I schools in Virginia.

STORY: Veteran provides thousands of meals to hungry students

A Wider Circle:

The non-profit provides 20 families a week with whatever they need to furnish their home.

STORY: Man hasn't slept on bed in nearly 10 years; won't until everyone has one

All month long we'll feature groups just like these to help raise money for Do More 24, which brings the National Capital community together to focus on giving and building the strength of nonprofits.

If you can't decide which incredible organization to give to, that's fine, you can donate to the general fund

All month long we'll feature groups just like these to help raise money for Do More 24, which brings the National Capital community together to focus on giving and building the strength of nonprofits.

