Art helps students at a Montgomery County middle school believe in themselves

“Loiederman is a creative and performing arts school. There are about 950 students here. We are what’s called a whole-school magnet,” said Principal Nicole Sosik.

Students from all over Montgomery County flock to Loiederman for the kind of experience that taps into their creative potential.

When WUSA9 visited, we heard the brass section of the school band was doing their best cover of an Earth Wind and Fire familiar tune, “Let’s Groove.”

“We have a variety of arts opportunities for kids, that range from theater to instrumental to choral,” said Principal Sosik.

And for many of them, the arts are an escape from their everyday reality. Many of the children here need additional support for food, clothing and other basic necessities.

The WUSA9 Impact team headed to Loiederman with our partners from the United Way of the National Capital Area to bring the stories of the joyful noise of the students, their families and communities to a broader audience.

WUSA9 Anchor Lesli Foster: “You can actually hear the sound of music in the hallways…”

Principal Sosik: “Yes, so today is one of our culminating assemblies, it’s an opportunity for kids to see their peers.”

We’re walking through the halls on a day with powered with youthful energy. Dancers practice last moves before moving in sync through their choreography. Musicians walk with stands in their hand to prepare for the next composition. Singers test their chords before leaving it all on the stage. The kids belt out a version of a familiar refrain from the wildly successful Broadway sensation, “Hamilton.”

Lesli: “This is this sort of, Montgomery County’s School of Rock?”

Principal Sosik: “Kind of, yeah, it kind of is!” They get a pretty cool experience here that really would not happen otherwise.”