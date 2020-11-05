Get Up Give Back gives $1K to Fuel the Fight DC

We’ve partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to give out cash and pay it forward.

WASHINGTON — Three friends from Maryland are raising money for local restaurants and feeding health care and front line workers during the COVID-19 crisis.



Amanda Cohen, Chelsea Widerlite and Carly Steren are a group of remarkable young woman who are "FuelingTheFight" here in our area.

Amanda Cohen is studying to be a nurse at NYU.

She said, "I’m doing it for all the amazing RNs that I hope to become one day,"

Chelsea Widerlite works in real estate investment.

"I really want to give back to my community in a way that I feel is best," she said.

Carly Steren is studying law at American University.

She said, "We are fortunate enough to be able to make a difference in our community."

These young women grew up in Maryland and became friends at Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.

They recently rekindled their ties to make a difference in these difficult times.

Cohen said, "I knew that the only people who could actually make this happen that I want to by my side are Carly and Chelsea."

So group launched FuelTheFight – DC, a grass roots fundraising effort.

And it’s pretty simple.

People donate money to their Go Fund Me Campaign, then they buy food from local restaurants and it’s sent it to medical workers and emergency responders.

Steren said, "So the little things that we can do for the doctors and nurses to alleviate some of the stress of having to not only provide medical care but to be a support system for their patients as well it’s a small thing for us to do that makes a big difference."

"Being able to see the pictures of the nurses smiling with the food means a lot. I do not have the courage to be fighting coronavirus front on so I think the next best thing is to support those people so I think we’re doing the best we can and so I think it’s been pretty special," said Widerlite.

"I trust these women with my life, and I knew us three together would be a power team to get this movement off the ground.”

Waters asked, "What’s been the most rewarding moment in this whole process?"

Wildelite replied, "I got a text yesterday from a nurse yesterday at the hospital saying that a happy belly is what keeps their day going and this is like the light of their day knowing that food is coming from a place of generosity and love."

Steren said, “There has been an absolute outpouring of love and support and everyone we know has offered to help in every way they can.”

Waters said, "Well, look, we love what you guys are doing but I want to talk about money for a second."

He added, "We at WUSA9 in a partnership with Easterns Automotive Group loves trying to assist groups such as yours so we would like to donate $1000 to Fuel the Fight."

Steren replied, “That is so absolutely incredible. We are so unbelievably grateful to you guys.”

FuelTheFight DC has delivered nearly 2,000 meals and raised more than $38,000.

