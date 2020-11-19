We’ve partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to give out cash and pay it forward!

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — John Yori is the President of United Soldiers and Sailors of America.

The group was founded in 2013 and is staffed with veterans, family members of veterans and caring civilians.

Yori and Reese sat down to talk about his group and his mission.

Reese Waters said, "One of the things we always advocate for here on get up DC is better treatment for our veterans, which is one of the reasons I am pleased to welcome John Yori and his group United Soldiers And Sailors Of America.

Yori replied, "Thank you. Thank you for having me."

Waters asked, "Can you talk to me about the organization?

"We are all volunteer organization. We're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit military and veteran service organization here in the Washington, D.C. metro area,' Yori said.

"We saw firsthand the needs being experienced by so many of our vulnerable veterans, we're talking about elderly vets who are food insecure. We're talking about our vulnerable homeless vets."

Yori added, "Our programs are very streamlined. They have to have a direct and meaningful impact on the quality of life for our veterans."

"We believe that our veterans and our military are our greatest national treasures and we have to start treating them as such," he said. We believe in food to mouth. So, we have our food drives. We also opened an Amazon food store."

Yori said his group is getting ready to initiate its winter survival kits for homeless vets.

"The kits are basically a backpack that's waterproof. And they're filled with warm gloves, hats, scarves, non-perishable food items, and set a $10 gift card to 711," he said.

USASOA has also launched Operation Christmas Cards For Our Troops.

If you would like to contribute, please mail your cards to the following address:

USASOA Christmas Cards For Our Troops

714 Farmington Road West

Accokeek, Maryland 20607

Waters said, "We love what you guys do. We want to help support this on behalf of WUSA9 and Easterns Automotive Group, we would like to donate $1,000 to the organization, just to help you guys continue to make life a little bit better for our veterans.

Yori said, "Well, gosh, we really do appreciate it and thanks Eastern Automotive, that is just so welcomed right now.

