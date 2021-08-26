'Love and live every moment of it' | Thousands of students return to class in Loudoun County

Thursday was the first time most of the students returned to the classroom for full-time, in-person learning since March of 2020.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — More than 80,000 Loudoun County students returned to the classroom Thursday. For many of those students, it was the first time they have been inside a school building five days a week since March of 2020.

"We are always excited about the first day of school. There is nothing like the energy that exudes from our families, our teachers and our staff to support our students," said Loudoun County Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Asia Jones.

In addition to those students returning to full-time in-person learning, about 600 students have opted to stay virtual. There is a waitlist for that option.

"You might say we’ve been preparing for the whole year. There is nothing like this pandemic that we’ve experienced so we are well prepared with our mitigation strategies to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID in our schools," said Dr. Asia Jones.

District leaders said there will be additional resources available to help students readjust to the classroom setting after a year of learning from home.

"We want to keep our kids safe and that is our first priority. We have many of our mental health team members that are in all of our schools. Our mental health team consists of school psychologists, counselors, social workers and behavioral specialists all working together to empower our students to advocate for themselves but also to make sure there’s a trusted adult to support them whenever there is a need," said Dr. Asia Jones.

As school district leaders prepare for the upcoming school year, Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Zeigler said they plan to work one-on-one with students to help with any potential learning gaps from the last year.

"We are going to take a look at [the] individual level, where our students are academically, and then we are going to make up for the time lost in school last year," Zeigler said. "We know it's not a one-size-fits-all answer. So we are going to look at students and data on the individual student level."

Dr. Ziegler said his school district is also keeping a close eye on the Delta-variant and following CDC guidelines. Students will be required to wear masks and stay three to six feet apart.

The marching band is performing at Dominion Trail Elementary School to welcome students back. More than 80,000 students will return to full-time, in-person learning this school year. @wusa9 @GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/wuD9hHQzqM — Nicole D'Antonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) August 26, 2021

At Dominion Trail Elementary School, teachers and staff played music and blew up balloons. The Broad Run Pep Band was also there to welcome students back.