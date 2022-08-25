Girl faces long walk to bus stop thanks to Prince George's Co. bus driver shortages

An Upper Marlboro mother says her 11-year-old daughter will have to go from walking less than two minutes, to 15 minutes to catch her school bus everyday.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Un Upper Marlboro mother says changes in bus routes in Prince George's County are putting her daughter and other children's safety at risk.

Dalphyne Hayes says she has been sounding the alarm on the changes in bus routes in Prince George's County for two months.

Last school year, her daughter walked less than two minutes to catch her school bus up the block from their home, but this year, the 11-year-old will have to walk 15 minutes to the nearest bus stop. That is almost a mile away.

"It's the distance for me, and the inclement weather. She will also be carrying a bookbag. The bookbags are not light, they are heavy. I have major, major concerns," said Hayes.

The concerned mother walked our WUSA9 crew through her neighborhood pointing out concerns like speeding. The residential area has a 25 mph speed limit, but she says cars are often speeding through the area.

"It's not a continuous sidewalk, and my concerns are that because the sidewalks do break, she will have to cross over to get to the other sidewalk."

Prince George's County Public Schools says this is an issue that they deal with every year.

In a statement to WUSA9 they said the recommendations from the Transportation Task Force, "includes more centralized bus stops that allows buses to make fewer stops, which improves arrivals on-time. This is especially important given the ongoing driver shortage."

As of Wednesday night, the school system said they were still short 165 school bus drivers. About 90 candidates attended the recent job fair but the selected drivers are assigned a route, they have to go through process that includes fingerprinting and drug/alcohol testing which could take weeks.

Hayes says she understands the limitations with the bus driver shortage, but she thinks adding an additional stop in her neighborhood is not delaying the bus route.

"Don't compromise, not just my daughter, I am pretty sure other students, kids and families are going through the same situation," said Hayes who also pointed out wooded areas that are another one of her concerns.

The family says driving the middle school student is not an option, because Dalphyne has to be in Falls Church, Virginia, at the same time her daughter is getting picked up by the school bus.

In a letter to families, Chief Executive Officer, Monica Goldson said that bus delays are expected for the first couple weeks of school. She also asked for patience from families.