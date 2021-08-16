Bus driver shortage prompts Delaware school to offer cash incentive for parents to drive kids

EastSide Charter School in Wilmington is offering cold, hard cash for transportation help.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Schools in our area are dealing with a bus driver shortage, and it's a problem across the country. One school in Delaware is hoping they've found a solution to the issue.

EastSide Charter School in Wilmington is offering parents $700 per student if they agree to drive their kids to school for a year.

"EastSide wants to pay you $700 for the year for dropping off and picking up each child from school (example - if you have 3 children we would give you $2,100)," a post on the school's website reads. Citing the bus driver shortage, the school says, "We believe empowering parents is the best option."

EastSide officials told our partners at the Washington Post that more than 150 parents of the school's 500 students have expressed interest in driving.

As students head back to class in our region, the shortage of bus drivers has already been blamed for rocky starts to the school year.

In Stafford County, one parent told WUSA9 that his kids were left stranded for hours during the first days of the district's return to in person learning. The parent was frustrated by the district's lack of communication. District officials blamed the lack of drivers for the problems.

"I hope they can get around these challenges that they're having because it's really frustrating for all the parents out there," Kronenberg said. "The communication is really lacking right now," Stafford County parent Justin Kronenberg told WUSA9.

EastSide said in their notice that bus drivers will still be offered for anyone who requires transportation.

Bus drivers said they are ready to welcome students back and have taken extra precautions to keep students safe.