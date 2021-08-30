Montgomery County Public Schools' interim superintendent has a plan to keep kids safe

Dr. Monifa McKnight discussed what's ahead for students in Maryland's largest school system.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On Monday, children from Maryland's largest school system, Montgomery County, returns to class. About 160,000 students will be in-person five days a week, and 3,000 will attend the county's Virtual academy. We discussed what's in motion to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic with the interim superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight, who says the school district is prepared.

"We are ready. We've been anticipating the opening of school on Monday for the past 18 months," Dr. McKnight said.

The interim superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools said student safety is constantly on her mind, especially since children under 12 are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"What I continue to think about are our students who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19... So we have been very intentional thinking about how we prepare those spaces for our students," Dr. McKnight said. "That's why we have our protocols in place, such as testing for those students under the age of 12."

Montgomery County Public Schools is also requiring staff to get vaccinated if they can, or submit to weekly testing.

With concerns about lunch-time protocols at other school districts, Dr. McKnight said MCPS is looking at utilizing outdoor spaces to maintain social distancing for students.

"We are now looking at our school buildings and our school spaces and outdoor areas and asking how can we leverage the space that we have in the most safe way for our students and staff to utilize for times such as lunch," McKnight said.

Last week, Rappahannock announced a decision to return to virtual learning for a week because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff there, Dr. McKnight said there is a plan in place if student have to return to virtual learning.

"What we've had to navigate throughout this entire pandemic is pivoting and preparing for the unknown," said McKnight.

She said that while the pandemic has forced some big changes on the public education system, she looks as it as an opportunity to rebuild. An opportunity she said she is looking forward to.