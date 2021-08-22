'The need is here' | 1000+ families stand in line for free immunizations before school starts

Inova Health, United Health Care hosted the event to help underserved communities with necessary health checks before students head back to school.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A line wrapped around the entire Inova Cares Clinic for Children in Falls Church Sunday morning, as more than 1,000 kids and their families waited several hours to check off the last task on their back-to-school list.

“Inova Health System is working with United Health Care to provide free immunizations, well-child visits and COVID-19 vaccines for our children [ages 12 and up] and their families," V.P. of Inova Community/Population Health, Karen Berube said. "We started this morning at 10 a.m. and at 7:30 a.m. the line was already going around the building."

For the Ayhan family who recently relocated from Turkey, Sunday's event allowed them to get their soon-to-be kindergartener the health checkups he needs to start school.

“The school nurse told us about this wonderful opportunity, and because we don’t have health coverage yet because we just moved to America last month, this was just a great opportunity. It's really nice," said Olga Ayhan, a mother to a 5-year-old boy.

Seventeen doctors volunteered their services along with 80 nurses and other health care professionals.

“We are here today to close healthcare gaps that we know are vast in this community," the CEO of Virginia Community Health Plan of United Health Care, Tameeka Smith, said. "As you can see, we planned to have 350 kids show up here today, and we have well over 1,000. So the need is here, and we're here to support that need."

United Health Care also donated 150 backpacks full of school supplies for children, while families also got a special visit from Washington Football Team linebacker, Cole Holcomb.

“I'm just trying to interact with as many people as I can," Holcomb said. "I'm trying to make their day, even if it's just giving a kid a little fist bump, or giving him a signed football, just help make this process easier. I know as a kid, I was really scared of the doctor so I figure, if you can have anybody to help make this process easier, it helps a lot."