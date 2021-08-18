Thousands of students head back to class in Frederick County

Wednesday was the first time many of the students returned to the classroom since March of 2020.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Tens of thousands of students in Frederick County made their way back to the classroom Wednesday. For many of those students, it is the first time they have been inside a school building since March of 2020.

More than 44,000 students returned to school in person, while 1,000 other students made the decision to stick with virtual learning for the school year.

In the county, masks are required on school buses and anywhere inside school buildings.

Tracey Kibler is the principal at Governor Thomas Johnson High School. She welcomed her nearly 2,000 high schoolers back for the first time in person in more than a year and a half. Kibler tells WUSA9 she hopes the learning will be able to continue in person throughout the entire school year.

"For me having these kids back in this building and having our kids come back to school, this is no longer about the adults, it’s about the kids. We really have to keep our eyes focused on that and not lose perspective. Don’t let this be political. This isn’t politics anymore this is learning, this is education," said Kibler.

BACK TO SCHOOL: First day of school for students in Frederick Co., MD. The buses are ready to go. About 45,000 students will return in-person. Another 1,000 will remain virtual. We’re live here all morning #getupdc @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3M4HoBr9iV — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) August 18, 2021

Like many school districts across the region, Frederick County Schools are also dealing with a staffing shortage. School officials say they are looking to hire additional drivers, teachers and support staff.

Despite that shortage, officials say they are prepared for the first day of school and are looking forward to welcoming back the students.

"We're excited and we're ready. This is somehting we've been working toward for 17 months to get all of our students back and we've been energized visiting with teachers and administrators and staff across the school district," said FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland.