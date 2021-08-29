DC Public Schools prepare to welcome students back with new COVID safety policies

The school system's first day for students is Monday, August 30

WASHINGTON — The time for last-minute back-to-school preparations is winding down for DC Public Schools (DCPS) students and their families.

The first day of class is Monday, August 30.

And while change is a constant on any first day of school, students this year may face more than most.

The District's public school system is juggling a massive return to in-person learning with the threats of a COVID strain that stubbornly remains a factor.

That means there are policies you've got to know before the first day back.



First, the default this year for DC public school students is in-person learning. Only those with a documented medical need are allowed to attend school virtually.

DCPS's chancellor, Lewis Ferebee, told WUSA9 earlier this week about 150 families have applied for that exemption so far.

Students and parents should also keep an eye on their travel.

According to guidance on the school system's reopening-focused website, "unvaccinated individuals who travel outside of the DC-Maryland-Virginia area are recommended to self-quarantine upon return." DCPS asks those who do travel to get a COVID test within 3-5 days of returning to the area.

"If the test is negative, the self-quarantine can end after the seventh day," according to the guidance. "If no test is performed, unvaccinated individuals should self-quarantine for 10 days."

DCPS also plans to screen students for COVID. The school system says it intends to test ten percent of students each week, "targeting unvaccinated students."

The school system says this testing protocol will be used to screen for asymptomatic cases and symptomatic cases of COVID. It will also be used in close contact situations.

DCPS says "the test will be a non-invasive, saliva-based PCR test. Instead of a nasal swab, students will hold a small vial with a funnel attached and produce a saliva sample."

According to recently updated guidance from DCPS, students are now automatically enrolled in this testing program.