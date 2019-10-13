SILVER SPRING, Md. — If you've ever wanted to ice skate in October, now's your chance. The Silver Spring Outdoor Ice Skating rink opened Oct. 10, before Rockefeller Center for the first time.

The rink is open through March, despite warm temperatures. Management of the rink has a "secret technique" of making great ice, despite the warmth.

RELATED: Winter wonderland Christmas light maze is coming to Nats Park

The rink is friendly for all ages.

Silver Spring Ice Skating, by Lance Curran

"Silver Spring is always the first to open and last to close for the season in the DMV region and is open daily, including all holidays," a press release said.

You don't need to worry about outdoor elements either. The rink is protected from precipitation by a roof. The rink is friendly for all ages and skill levels.

RELATED: 'How can this be happening?' | Bowie council freezes plans for new ice rink

The rink is open for all skill levels.

Silver Spring Ice Skating, by Lance Curran

In June, Bowie's city council voted not to approve a contractor's bid to build a new two-sheet ice rink. Instead they sent the project to a referendum vote in November.

For the skaters and their families, they're worried their clubs, which have been around for decades, could disappear.

Built in 1971, the clubs based at Bowie Ice Arena said it's in dire need of repair -- from pipes to compressors to the overall structure. They were also hoping the project will afford them the opportunity to expand.

However, four council members voted against approving a

In the June 3 meeting, the council said the city had already spent $3 million in the planning stage. Despite the bill, other council members said they voted it down because many of those using the rink don't live in Bowie.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.