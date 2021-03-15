Otterly adorable! Virginia Zoo in Norfolk welcomes two new otters

Puba and Alana are Asian clawed otters and arrived in February as social companions in the zoo's Species Survival Plan.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo welcomed two "otterly adorable" otters to its park last month.

Puba and Alana are Asian clawed otters and arrived in February as social companions in the zoo's Species Survival Plan.

Alana is a female otter and was born in October 2018 at the Columbus Zoo. Male otter, Puba, was born at Zoo Miami on September 2007.

Zookeepers said Alana is shy, very smart, food motivated and seems to enjoy swimming around the waterfall. Puba is outgoing, vocal, energetic, and seems to enjoy swimming deep to the bottom of the pool.

The two completed quarantine and wellness exams before they were introduced to each other. They will be featured at the Asia–Trail of the Tiger exhibit.

Alana and Puba officially made their debut on exhibit in late February, according to a news release.