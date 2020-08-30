x
Columbus police say Ohio State football player Haskell Garrett injured in overnight shooting

He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say Ohio State football defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was injured in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue on a reported shooting.

According to police, officers found blood in the street and a shell casing near the blood. The officers followed a blood trail to an apartment on East 11th Avenue where they found Garrett with a gunshot wound.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).