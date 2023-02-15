'This is a bad use for this site' | Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall testifies against Amazon data center

The Warrenton Town Council approved the plan 4-3.

WARRENTON, Va. — Even an Oscar-winning actor couldn't keep the Warrenton Town Council from voting to approve a new Amazon data center. Hollywood legend Robert Duvall was among the hundreds of residents who opposed the plan at the council meeting Tuesday night.

The 92-year-old actor and his wife have lived in Fauquier County for 27 years. But his persuasive speech and star power didn't stop the council from approving Amazon's plan in a four to three vote.

An otherwise unhappy group of Fauquier County residents at the Fauquier High School auditorium burst into applause when their most famous neighbor joined them in opposing Amazon's proposal for a new web services data center in Warrenton.

“As an actor, I have a privilege to play many roles my work has taken me all over the world but I have always returned to Fauquier County, Virginia with a sense of relief that comes from my appreciation for all that makes this space special,” said Robert Duvall. “The remarkable outpouring opposition to this proposal indicates that the vast majority of the town and county believe this is a bad use of this site.”

Amazon wants to build a 220,000-square-foot data center behind the Country Chevrolet at the intersection of Blackwell Road and Lee Highway. The facility would house computers servers and hardware to support internet use. Hundreds of residents voiced their concerns before the town council.

“They've not asked for tax breaks they're investing $550 Million in our town that tax revenue goes to the county and back into our schools,” said Councilmember Henry Herouix.

But Amazon's data centers have been controversial. Prince William County residents recently protested the facility saying it is noisy, consumes huge amounts of electricity, and comes with high-voltage transmission lines that cut into their serene suburban landscape.

“We're making a seminal moment here, a pivotal moment for the town,” said Councilmember David McGuire. “It will never be the same as we know it, whether that's good or bad.”

“Virginia is the last station before heaven, let's keep it that way,” Duvall added as the crowd burst into applause.

The debate lasted eight hours Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and despite the noted opposition, the plan was approved by weary councilmembers.

“I also want to thank my wife for this 3 a.m. Valentine’s Day,” said Councilmember At-large Paul Mooney as he looked at his wristwatch.

Robert Duvall was not present when the meeting wrapped up at 3 a.m. According to the Washington Post, Northern Virginia is home to 275 data centers. Amazon plans to invest $35 Billion by 2040 to build more and says they are committed to being a good neighbor.