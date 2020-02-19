WASHINGTON — It was a sunny afternoon on the campus of American University. The lunchtime crowd was out and about. WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves asked Davonna if she ate today? She replied, “no, not yet.”

Davonna, who did not want to share her last name, is a freshman biology major at AU and didn’t know this is what college life would be like.

She’s not stressed out about her coarse load but her meal options.

“Yesterday I used a meal swipe for chicken tenders and I only got a little bit and I ended up hungry for the rest of the night because I couldn’t use another meal swipe for that day because I used my one meal swipe for that day,” Davonna explained. "A smoothie is one swipe so if I want to enjoy a smoothie that’s all I can eat for that day.”

Davonna is not alone. Instead of gaining the freshman 15, experts say many college students are losing weight because they simply can’t afford to eat enough.

A 2018 study conducted by the Wisconsin Hope Lab surveyed 43,000 students on 66 different colleges and universities. Researchers found 36% of students were food insecure in the last 30 days.

Davonna is eligible for The Market at AU but said she can’t use many of the items in the food pantry.

“I don’t have a kitchen, I don’t have a microwave,” she said, “I only have a fridge so some of that stuff I can’t even cook. I’m not getting the nourishment to go about my day to do school!” Davonna exclaimed.

Schools like Howard University, George Washington University, University of Maryland, plus now Bowie State University, have food pantries to help fill the gap and the stomachs of hungry students. Many of the institutions partner with the Capital Area Food Bank and local grocery stores to stock their shelves.

Experts suggest tuition prices and the cost of meal plans may play a factor but food insecurity affects students from both private and public schools. For instance, AU’s annual tuition is roughly $48,000. According to the University, The Market was launched in 2017 as a response to a study conducted on campus the prior year. This same study found that out of 700 respondents, 44% did not have enough food for themselves.

The University of Maryland’s in-state tuition is just over $10,000.

According to UMD’s food pantry website, a 2018 study found out of 4.901 students surveyed 20% reported to have food insecurity.

Howard University (annual tuition of $26,756) is celebrating one year of The Store@HU. A spokesperson told WUSA9 the pantry served 12 students when it first opened and now provides food for 537 students in need.

Still, experts say more needs to be done to curb food insecurity on campus. After our interview Davonna said she was heading back to the dorm for what many students call a ‘hunger nap’ until dinner time: her one meal for the day. "One meal a day is not reasonable."

