FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 7100 bock of Fairchild Drive in Hybla Valley.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additionally, Montgomery County Police are investigating a domestic-related homicide in Montgomery Village where a man allegedly shot his own son-in-law.

Police responded to the 10200 block of Wild Apple Circle in Montgomery Village just before 10 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting. Police said they found both Christopher Repp, 43, and Michael Ewell, 57, suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

Repp died on scene as a result of his injuries and Ewell was transferred to a local hospital. Police said both Repp and Ewell live at the same home.

Ewell was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder. This remains an ongoing investigation and detective ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

