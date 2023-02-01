One killed in crash in Bladensburg, Maryland

A call came in around 8 p.m. regarding a crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the town of Bladensburg, the Bladensburg Police Department said.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Wednesday.

A call came in around 8 p.m. regarding a crash in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in the town of Bladensburg, the Bladensburg Police Department said.

When first responders arrived, they found an overturned vehicle.

One person was declared dead as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

