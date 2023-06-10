Man wanted for burglary in Aspen Hill, Maryland

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the burglar seen in surveillance video.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police Investigative Unit is actively looking into a residential burglary that occurred on Sunday, September 3. The burglary occurred in Aspen Hill, Maryland and now the police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the burglar seen in surveillance video.

The burglary happened on Wendy Lane, leaving residents alarmed and frightened. According to the investigation, the culprit forcefully entered the home a little before midnight and stole the homeowner’s property before fleeing the scene.

Detectives working the case reviewed the surveillance footage from inside the home, which was able to give police a description of the man responsible for the burglary. The thief is described as a 50-year-old man approximately 5-foot-7, weighing about 160 pounds.

To encourage the public’s cooperation, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the culprit. Law enforcement understands hesitancy in coming forward and assures the community any tips given can remain anonymous.