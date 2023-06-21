Novice politician stuns incumbent board chair in Prince William County Democratic primary

Deshundra Jefferson beats Anne Wheeler in race for Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair. She'll face Republican Supervisor Jeanine Lawson in November.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The incumbent Chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors conceded Wednesday in a stunning defeat that suggested voters are furious about the growth of massive data centers.

Ann Wheeler, (D-At Large) congratulated her opponent, Deshundra Jefferson, a single mom, former journalist, and novice politician. Even Jefferson was surprised by her victory over Wheeler in the Democratic primary.

Jefferson tells WUSA9 she was, “stunned… absolutely stunned,” by her defeat of Wheeler in the fight to become the next chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Unofficial results have Jefferson beating Wheeler by almost five points.

Jefferson hammered Wheeler, who far outspent her, over Wheeler’s support for massive new data centers – particularly in rural parts of the county.

“They’re loud, they’re noisy, they actually have a waiver to run diesel generators over the summer,” she told WUSA9 in an interview in February.

“Data centers do not belong anywhere and everywhere. And the taxes they pay shortchange Prince William residents," she said Wednesday.

“I think this is a resounding message to the rest of my colleagues that We the People mean business," said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, a data center critic who won the Republican nomination.

Lawson beat Kenneth Knarr by more than 60 points.

“My number one priority is to defeat Digital Gateway," she told WUSA9 Wednesday. Digital Gateway is a large plot of land in the rural crescent of Prince William that the current board majority rezoned last year to accommodate data centers.

In her concession statement, Wheeler, a Democrat, congratulated Jefferson and slammed Lawson as what she called “an extreme MAGA Republican and DeSantis supporter.”

“No, first of all, that’s just Ann’s bitterness and out-of-touch rhetoric," said Lawson, responding to the criticism.

"The two candidates in the general election are both anti-data center and so the question is what else might motivate voters," said political analyst Stephen Farnsworth. The professor at the nearby University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg said that while Prince William has been trending Democratic in recent elections, Republicans tend to turn out more consistently in off-year races.