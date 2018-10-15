With the midterm elections just a few weeks away and deadlines rapidly approaching to register to vote, we're putting together a guide to tell you how to register to vote, the deadline for registration and to see if you're already registered.

If you live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, the deadline will here before you know it. It takes two minutes to register online, just click here.

If you live in Virginia, Monday, Oct. 15 is the last day for you to register online, by mail or in person.

If you're a Maryland resident, the last day to register to vote online and by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 16 and you have until Nov. 1 to register in person.

D.C. residents also have until Tuesday, Oct. 16 to register vote online and by mail. Residents will be able to register on Election Day as long as their able to provide proof of residency.

If you believe you're already registered to vote, click here.

Need to know where you're polling place is? Click here.

You can also sign up for reminders for upcoming elections by clicking here.

© 2018 WUSA