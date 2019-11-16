WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS have responded to a fire in Northwest. Approximately 20 units and 75 firefighters are operating.

Officials said the fire is at 15th and Church St. Northwest. There's smoking showing at a three-story apartment building. Officials said the fire is on the top floor and roof of a three-story occupied apartment building.

A majority of the fire has been but out, and firefighters are "hitting hotspots & checking for extension.

No injuries have been reported.

Additionally, three people are in the hospital and around 35 are displaced following a fire in Fairfax County, officials said.

Officials said the fire happened along Route 29, just inside the Beltway. Firefighters received the call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they got there, flames were shooting through the roof of the garden-style apartments, officials said. Three people were rescued and taken to the hospital, and around 35 people are displaced.

Officials didn't provide information on the condition of the victims in the hospital. Officials are working to determine how the fire started.

And Montgomery County Fire crews were at the scene of a reported gas station fire in Rockville, Maryland Friday morning.

Fire officials said the 2-alarm fire was in he 700 block of Hungerford Drive near Route 355 at a Sunoco Gas station.

All employees were evacuated from the building and accounted for. There were no injuries reported.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to help fire crews at the scene with the fuel fire. Rockville Pike, Hungerford Drive and Route 355 were reopened after being closed between Montgomery College and the downtown Rockville Town Center.

Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire as accidental and the damages are estimated at $1 million.

